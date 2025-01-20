The Traitors US season 3 episode 5: Is Carolyn the best Traitor?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 over on Peacock, is it time we give Carolyn some praise?

Well, at the very least, let’s start this article off by noting the following: She is certainly in the best spot of any of the folks with the Traitor title at present. We recognize that early on, it was easy to wonder whether she would be a bit too unpredictable and yet, she’s been solid as a rock. She has tried to show loyalty to Danielle, Boston Rob, and Bob the Drag Queen, and of the group, her name has been brought up the least.

As we move forward now, it could actually be fair to say that Carolyn is still in a great spot even after Bob’s banishment. Because of the way in which Boston Rob went after him, he is going to be the person in the crosshairs and faces a lot of suspicion. Meanwhile, Danielle was already in a certain amount of danger before this past roundtable, as there are still remnants of what Jeremy said prior to him being taken out from the game.

We don’t want to sit here and say that Carolyn is guaranteed to make it far on The Traitors as we move forward, but there is a blueprint to success for her. Basically, what she needs to do at this point is just ensure that she stays reasonably careful within the game and allows other people to make big targets of themselves. Also, do not give the likes of Rob or Danielle any reason to not trust her, since they could turn attention her direction as a measure to try and save themselves.

The irony in everything for Carolyn right now is that Rob staying in the game could be good for her, so long as he doesn’t go too rogue. After all, he’s a huge target to hide behind! Then again, we don’t know how many people would assume that two separate Survivor players are Traitors…

Do you think that Carolyn is in a great place entering The Traitors US season 3 episode 5?

