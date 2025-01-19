The Traitors US season 3 episode 5: The ‘coffin theory’ remains

Leading up to the arrival of The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 on Peacock this Thursday, isn’t it nice to have more info!

Coming into the episode, at this point it is easy to say that Boston Rob is in the most danger. After all, he put on such a show in taking on Bob the Drag Queen that his fellow Traitors in Danielle and Carolyn may no longer trust him. However, at the same exact time, he may benefit to a certain extent from the fact that there are still some other targets that remain. Two of the biggest ones at this point have to be Ciara and Nikki, given that both of them managed to survive the most-recent roundtable. We have a hard time thinking that either one of them will be killed off soon, as they could be easy targets.

Go ahead and see the full The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what you will be seeing:

With their trust shaken, the Traitors must decide how to move forward. A dangerous move threatens to backfire, and the coffin theory surfaces once more, and at the round table, the limits of an alliance within the Faithful are tested.

The problem for Ciara and Nikki

The “coffin theory” is hard to debunk, since you could argue that the Traitors easily would have marked one of themselves as in jeopardy to throw people off. They’ve also both been in the hot seat and once you are there, it is hard to shake that off.

The part of the alliance within the Faithful that is mentioned here could be the trio of Chrishell, Gabby, and Nikki. Could there be some suspicion towards Nikki? Or, will the Traitors smarten up and realize that three people working together is not a great thing for their future?

