The Traitors US season 3 episode 5: Can Boston Rob recover?

As you get prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 on Peacock next week, are all eyes on Boston Rob Mariano? It makes sense in a lot of ways that they would be, given that he put on such a show in episode 4, and not always in a beneficial way.

Now, you can easily argue that it made sense for him to go after Bob the Drag Queen after he proclaimed following the challenge that one of the three late arrivals could be a Traitor. Rob felt threatened and what we’ve seen from him on Survivor over the years is that if he feels even in the least that someone is turning on him, he’ll make the first move. He did this over on Survivor: Redemption Island, which he eventually won.

However, what makes The Traitors such a different game is that a lot of these people are far more seasoned reality TV veterans and are self-aware about both his game and their own. they all likely assume that a former Survivor player is a Traitor and if it wasn’t Tony or Jeremy, he is a pretty good candidate. He also just gave his fellow Traitors in Danielle and Carolyn little reason to trust him since he fought against Bob so publicly.

As things stand…

It is pretty easy to imagine Rob gets banished within the next couple of roundtables. If there is a way he turns it around, it will have to be by finding more numbers who will want to keep him around, Traitor or not. If they can form a big enough group where they just banish outsiders, that could keep him safe for at least a few weeks. Even this has an expiry date on it, though, which means that he would have to empower others and try to rally behind their plans.

The moment Rob leads the charge again, especially in a short amount of time after Bob’s exit, it may be fair to say that his goose in this game is cooked.

