The Traitors US season 3 episode 5: Who will be murdered next?

As we gear up now to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 over on Peacock, why not have a chat about the next murder? We know that the Traitors are back in the tower, so who should they go after?

Well, in the aftermath of what Boston Rob just did in eliminating Bob the Drag Queen, the best thing he could honestly do is take a back seat here and let Danielle and Carolyn take center stage with this choice. Give them a sense again that this is an actual trio and not just Rob dictating all of the moves.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get new THE TRAITORS reviews!

As for who they should be looking at here, we gotta think that Gabby Windey could be in the crosshairs after her inquisitive nature at breakfast. In general, they would be smart to break up that group of Gabby, Nikki, and Chrishell given that the three of them are so close and could end up voting together more and more down the line. If not them, is this the time that Danielle takes her revenge on Britney? She did not do it right away, so this is when she could opt to make that move.

Now, if they wanted to do something truly diabolical, they could go ahead and get rid of Dylan Efron next. He just played a huge part in Bob’s demise, so can you imagine the Traitors just taking him out here?

The biggest thing the group needs

Honestly, they have to just figure out how to get back on the same page since otherwise, they all eventually could be taken out. Both Rob and Danielle both have a certain measure of heat on them already, and if both of them go, Carolyn will have to find someone else for the part.

Related – Get a better sense of what more is coming on The Traitors US

What do you think we are going to see moving forward now on The Traitors US season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







