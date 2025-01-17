The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 preview: After that big exit…

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 5 on Peacock, what more can we expect to see?

First and foremost, we imagine that it is going to take a little bit of time to recover from what was one of the most epic showdowns we’ve ever seen on this show. Bob the Drag Queen is gone, and we have lost the first Traitor on the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get new THE TRAITORS reviews!

Yet, the game goes on and as we move forward, we know that the Traitors are going to be stuck killing someone else. Who will it be? Well, that’s the big question we have to think about.

Also, we do think that Boston Rob did lost a lot of trust when it comes to Danielle, and what she chooses to do moving forward is going to be interesting. This entire roundtable was a reminder that the Traitors are not really a team, and Rob may have made a move a little bit too early in getting Bob out. He recognized that he was a threat long-term, but that does not mean that he was going to be doing anything in the near future.

How much trouble is Rob in?

Well, let’s just say that Wes already seems to be onto him, and thinks that the way in which Rob handled Bob could be because he knew that he was a Traitor and was ready to do whatever he could to take him out.

In the preview for what is ahead, we did see Carolyn and Danielle also talking about making a move against Rob. It is not going to be an easy thing for them to do, but there is a chance they pull it off. Of course, there may also be ramifications of it…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Traitors US this week

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







