The Traitors US season 3 episode 4: Boston Rob’s big move

This week on The Traitors US season 3 episode 4, let’s just say that there were a couple of pretty devastating exits.

So, who was front and center here? Well, let’s start by feeling rather sad about the “death” of Jeremy Collins in the game. How this happened was actually rather simple: Danielle Reyes wanted him gone after he said her name. It was a big move for her to get rid of someone directly who suspected her, but the thought process here might have been that there was plenty of time in order for things to change insofar as the target goes. Gabby was looking in her direction, but she seemed to be thrown off the scent somewhat by what happened at breakfast.

After Jeremy’s exit, the person who seemed to make the biggest mistake of all here was Bob the Drag Queen. He decided to publicly suspect the three people who turned up late in Derrick, Boston Rob, and Wes. Why do that? He may have been saying it in a somewhat-innocent way, not realizing the danger that he was putting onto Rob. He then worked the entirety of the castle to get some more people on his side.

Bob was a big target in the game, mostly due to the fact that he was inherently likable. He is great at defending himself and honestly, if Rob didn’t go after him here, there was a good chance that he could have won this entire game. There were people who did not want to get him out just because of him being Bob, which we 100% understand.

The moment that Danielle put down Bob’s name, we realized that it was over. At the same time, how hard Rob went at him could end up leading to some collateral damage being eventually thrown in his direction.

