Silo season 3: Who will be in charge?

Silo season 3 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+ — if you did not know already, production has kicked off! There is so much great stuff ahead, even if it is clear that almost all of it is within a certain cloud of uncertainty.

After all, moving into the start of season 3, it is abundantly clear that the lives of both Juliette and Bernard are in jeopardy. Will they survive and even if they do, how much will that matter when it comes to the leadership of the Silo?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

Well, for the time being here, the most important thing to note here is that Camille is seemingly the one with the most power at this point. After all, she had access to the Vault and within that, a lot of the major secrets of this place. We do believe that we’re going to be for a season full of surprises coming up, and can she be the person who really brings everyone together? We do certainly wonder if we are gearing up now for a completely different sort of world order, one where information about the past is more evenly spread.

If that is the case, does it mean that there could be more danger due to the Safeguard? That’s one thing to wonder about. Another is whether or not discussions about the past would be a natural sort of bridge to what season 3 has to say when it comes to the origin story of these Silos. We know that we are going to be seeing a great deal of that coming up, and that is a big part of the reason why the second season ended with the flashback that we saw.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo, including more insight on when season 3 could air

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Silo season 3?

Is there going to be any real stability at all here? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to score even more great updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







