Silo season 3 premiere date: Is 2025 possible at all?

Even though we are just a couple of days removed from the Silo season 2 airing on Apple TV+, why not talk now about season 3?

After all, we certainly think a lot of you out there are just like us in wanting more of the Rebecca Ferguson series sooner rather than later. Add to this the fact that new episodes are already in production. All of this is at least opening the door for the possibility that we are going to see another batch of episodes earlier than you would necessarily think, at least compared to some other shows out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

So is there really a chance that you dive back into this world before this calendar year ends? Well, it may be feasible on the grounds that this is not one of those series that has a ton of post-production required for every episode. In that way, it is fundamentally different from what you have with some other series like a Stranger Things or The Boys.

Even with all of this being said, we do still think that a Silo season 3 premiere date in 2025 would be cutting it close. If it happens, most likely we are looking at something in December. If it does not launch then, early 2026 makes a heck of a lot of sense. Given that seasons 3 and 4 are going to be filming relatively close to each other, the great news here is that there should not be too long of a break between them.

The final thing to note here is probably the most important of all. Apple TV+ really does have the ability to do whatever they want with a show like this. By virtue of that, even if episodes are ready to air this year, it does not mean that the streaming service will want that.

Related – See more thoughts on that shocking end from the Silo season 2 finale

When do you think you are going to see Silo season 3 actually premiere on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







