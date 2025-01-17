Silo season 3: Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick to be regulars

Following their brief debut at the end of the Silo season 2 finale, you are going to be seeing a lot more about Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick moving forward.

According to a report from Deadline, these two are going to be series regulars moving forward, which certainly does signify that we will be seeing a lot of this particular timeline. Zukerman is playing the part of the congressman Daniel, whereas Henwick is the reporter Helen.

So what have we learned about this timeline so far? Well, a part of this is pretty darn clear. Thanks to that Pez dispenser we saw in the closing seconds, it feels as though this entire sequence was set right before the Silos came to be — how else would that thing end up in there?

The larger question we do have to wonder right now is why these structures were put together in the first place. It is easy to make the argument that all of this is tied to a specific bomb that was referenced in the scene, but we do tend to think that the truth is a little bit more complicated. If everything that we saw in the finale was a direct answer to the Silos’ origin story, why include it at the end of the finale? The truth here is that shows love to use that real estate to tease; there is a pretty big, fundamental difference between that and going ahead and giving the entire game away. We want to live in a world here where almost everything is a little more complicated.

Now, let’s just hope that the third season of the Apple TV+ hit will arrive sooner rather than later.

