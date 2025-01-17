Silo season 2 finale: The surprise flashback, Pez dispenser reveal

We anticipated in advance of the Silo season 2 finale on Apple TV+ that there would be an assortment of surprises. Nonetheless, those final minutes had to be the biggest one!

Within these minutes, we saw what can effectively be seen as an exchange between a reporter and Congressman that offers some sort of hints on the origin story of what happened prior to the start of the Silos. There is a mention of a dirty-bomb from overseas and concerns over the future, especially when it comes to a retaliation. At the end of the brief exchange, we also see the reveal of the Pez dispenser, the same one that we have seen back in the first season of the show.

Was this flashback necessary? You can easily argue that the answer here is no, especially since it disrupted the style and tone of the remainder of what came before it. however, at the same time you can also easily say that it did serve a purpose when it comes to at least throwing out some hints as to how this started. You can interpret this as evidence that the Silos were built in preparation for a nuclear war that ended up transpiring. Or, you could also argue that what we’re seeing is all some elaborate experiment in preparation for such a scenario. The Pez dispenser is at least a signal that these were built most likely within a single lifetime, and we know already that they were clearly planned out in meticulous fashion.

So for now, we consider this ending to be some breadcrumbs for what the future could be on the show — this threat may be a reason why these structures were built! Still, there is still no explanation for the secrecy and whatever is going on there … and we certainly do need answers on that.

