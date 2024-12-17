Silo season 3, season 4 will film back-to-back

On Monday, it was officially confirmed that a Silo season 3 and season 4 are coming to Apple TV+ down the road. To go along with this, we also have an announcement that is both predictable and exciting: These seasons will be shot simultaneously.

When you think about it, this functionally is just what makes sense for a series like this, which is both ambitious and also has a cast full of notable actors. Filming the two seasons at once makes it easier for their schedules, as they can come in, do this show, and then eventually go off and do some other things. It also gives the aforementioned streaming service even more flexibility when it comes to when they want to premiere the seasons down the road.

In a new edition of Empire Magazine’s Pilot TV podcast (per Collider), star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson noted that she is prepared to shoot the final two seasons of the show:

“I have scheduled my home life. I’ve got my Pilates in. I’ve got a reformer on set. No, it’s wonderful. And also sort of when you get involved in something like this, the books are a certain quantity and mass, and we all knew how far it would have to go. It’s more, will the audience like it? And the fact that it’s going so well, it’s just such a sort of homage to all of us being involved in it. So yeah, it’s phenomenal that we get to do season three and four, and even if it’s long, it’s going to take the time it takes. And I’m excited.”

Our sentiment for now is that we will likely be waiting until 2026 to see the third season but in the end, that’s okay — we still have a good chunk of season 2 still to go!

