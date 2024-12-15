Silo season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson sets the stage

With Silo season 2 episode 6 coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, this is the perfect time to wonder the following: What will happen to Juliette Nichols?

Just remember for a moment here the rather terrible fate that befell the character at the end of episode 5. Not only was she screamed at by Solo after realizing that he was not who he claimed himself to be, but she also eventually collapsed from some injuries she sustained. The only person who could conceivably help her is someone who lied to her on multiple occasions.

Speaking to Collider, Rebecca Ferguson (who is an executive producer as well as a star) indicated where her character’s headspace is, and how many places she now has to turn:

“I think at this moment when you believe you have someone who is on your side, and realizing that they might have manipulated something to get basically the upper hand to control you, that is where we leave it … That is fear on another level for her because there’s no just running away anymore. This is about having to stay safe, even in this silo.”

Is there a chance that Solo could still help her? Sure, mostly because the last thing that he should want is to be alone all over again. Yet, we wonder if in return for doing so, he’s going to try and force her to give up any hope of returning to Silo #18. Or, could he require that she take him along for the ride? We do tend to think that there is some sort of twist here that we have to prepare for far in advance.

If she ever does make it back to her old home, is the only way to do it heading back outside? We do tend to imagine that there is a tunnel that connects all of these, but the path in #17 may be pretty deep underwater…

What do you think Juliette will be up to entering Silo season 2 episode 6?

