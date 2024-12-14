Silo season 2 finale spoilers: Is a ‘big surprise’ coming?

We have at this point made it to the halfway point of Silo season 2 and by virtue of that, it is clear that things are about to become crazier. The question is just how much. Is Juliette going to find her way back to her old home and if so, will Solo join her? That’s one big thing to wonder about.

What is another? Well, the state of Silo 18 is in disarray at present, and you could tell us that Bernard is dead or that Shirley, Knox, and others managed to overthrow the entire institution. Either one of them feels relatively believable.

It is obviously worth noting that the Apple TV+ has tried on most instances to steer close to the source material from Hugh Howey, and that will continue to be the case. Yet, does this mean that the end of the season will be similar to the author’s Wool, the first book in the series? That is where things get a bit more tricky.

Speaking on that subject recently to TVLine, executive producer Graham Yost was kind enough to share a pretty darn intriguing answer:

“In a slightly different way [our story will end], but yes. To a degree. There’s a big surprise at the end of the season — and that’s all I’ll say.”

Does this mean something from one of the later books, or something completely different altogether? All of this, at least for now, feels well-worth considering. We don’t think that Yost or anyone else is out to fundamentally change what this story is, but you do have to remember that there are some natural changes that can happen just to make Silo work better within a typical TV format.

