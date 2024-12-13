Silo season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Solo wants a deal

Next week on Apple TV+, there is an opportunity to see Silo season 2 episode 6. Can you believe we’re at the halfway point already?

Well, we know that episode 5 ended with a somewhat-shocking cliffhanger when it comes to Juliette’s fate. However, at the same time we’re not sure anyone believes that she is actually gone. Even though this is a world that has killed of several characters before, Rebecca Ferguson is the anchor of the series. Not only that, but she is an executive producer! There is no reason to think that we’re going to see her story end right now.

Of course, here is where things do get a little bit complicated: Solo is really the only person who can save her and what we know about him at this point is simple. He is clearly lying about who he is and for now, we see him doing little to nothing when it comes to helping her without something being in it for him.

Below, you can check out the full Silo season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

Bernard enacts a plan to root out Knox, Shirley, and Walker. Billings takes a stand. Solo saves Juliette’s life and wants something in return.

What does he want?

Well, we tend to think that it will have a lot to do with her going along with who he is — it’s either that, or he is going to want to be taken out of Silo 17 in the event that she leaves. After all, it is hard to imagine a scenario here where the two of them actually stay in this place forever! This is certainly not her own planned endgame, and we tend to think that the story is going to fire on all cylinders in the event that she does make it back with the info she now has.

