Outlander season 8 spoilers: EP on closure ahead

As so many of you know at this point, Outlander season 8 is going to be the final season. It is a bittersweet thing to accept; however, this was originally not even supposed to happen! There was a time when season 7 was meant to be the final one, and that meant that there were a lot of changes that were made in regards to the story.

So when exactly did the producers learn that a season 8 would be the end, and what did that mean for initial plans for season 7? It is nice to get a little more clarity on all of this now.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what executive producer / showrunner Matthew B. Roberts had to say when asked about changing up season 7 when the season 8 news came in:

The simple answer is yes [the story underwent some changes in season 7]. Because it had to. We had to keep the series going, so it had to end in a different way. Now we have more of a cliffhanger as opposed to some sort of conclusion. And when we got season 8, we were well into the writing and breaking of season 7. So, we adjusted accordingly. We shifted some story and pulled story up and moved story around. Now in season 8, there’s going to be some closure to the story.

All of this does make you wonder how season 7 was originally supposed to end, right? We do think that the final season is going to be stuffed full of emotional moments, but we will build towards an ending that makes people satisfying. We obviously would love to see the entire family together again, but also for them to have a place of relative peace. There is always going to be drama in this world, but can there be a way to balance it all out?

