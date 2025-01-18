Outlander season 8: Caitriona Balfe on potential Faith reveal

If the goal for the producers of Outlander were to create a pretty unprecedented cliffhanger at the end of season 7, mission accomplished?

After all, consider the fact that in the closing minutes of this episode, Claire started to consider the possibility that her daughter Faith did not actually die at childbirth, and instead went on to live for some time. Could she really have been Fanny’s mother?

Based on what we’ve heard so far, we do totally believe that there are going to be some answers coming. It also seems like it will fit more into the larger story, based at least on what Caitriona Balfe had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

I just love it when you are given a scene and you read it, and it’s like, “Ooh, that’s really good.” But in the playing of it, when the hairs on your arms are standing up, it’s pretty brilliant. Florrie [May Wilkinson, who plays Fanny] is so amazing. Every time we have a scene with her, you’re just so blown away by how brilliant she is. It’s such an interesting cliffhanger because it just opens up this whole other world of questions, which leads us so brilliantly into the next season. I think for Claire, it’s like her heart stops, her heart breaks and her heart sings — all at the same time.

It would make sense that Claire would want Faith to have lived for some time, even if she never knew that she was alive. It would leave such a legacy and there is a lot that she could have running through her mind. Of course, the craziest part about this cliffhanger is that so much of it coming on the heels of her nearly dying in the midst of what has been a crazy / warn-torn batch of episodes by and large.

