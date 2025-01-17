Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan on possible Faith reveal, future

Coming out of the Outlander season 7 finale, we certainly understand having some big questions ahead of season 8. Take, for example, what is actually going on when it comes to “Faith.”

Is there a chance that Jamie and Claire’s first child did not actually die at birth? Could she actually have lived long enough to bring Jane and Frances into the world? What makes this storyline so curious is that it is largely original to the show; the possibility of this was floated in the book Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, but it seems to be taking on a life of its own on the show.

Speaking to TVLine, star Sam Heughan indicated that the potential Faith reveal “certainly brings up a lot … And without giving away too many spoilers, it certainly does play out through Season 8. There are so many questions to be answered … Like, how?!”

It is obviously something we’ll be thinking about a lot over the course of the months ahead, but we should note that an inscription on a locket, plus some discussion around Master Raymond, does not mean that Faith survived what transpired in season 2. This could all be coincidental; or, it could be Claire wanting to imagine that her daughter is still out there. Caitriona Balfe’s character has gone through a lot, and we have to of course remember here that she almost died at the end of season 7. Doesn’t that have to inform to some extent what we are seeing her experience?

What is especially curious…

Well, it is Heughan noting that this is a storyline that is probably not going to be wrapped up right away. A certain amount of patience may be required as we watch all of this play out.

How do you think that Outlander season 8 is going to handle this Faith reveal?

Do you think that Claire’s theory is actually correct? Let us know in the attached comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

