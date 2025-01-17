Outlander season 7 finale: Author on the Faith, Frances reveal

If you do find yourselves reeling to a certain extent following the events of the Outlander season 7 finale, you are not alone. Did Faith actually survive back in season 2, and lived long enough to become a parent without Jamie or Claire’s knowledge?

Well, the Starz drama did not exactly give clear answers in “A Hundred Thousand Angels,” though they did show that Frances has a locket of a woman with the name “Faith” inscribed on it. This clearly caused Caitriona Balfe’s character to have flashbacks of the most extreme variety, and it raises further questions, as well, about Master Raymond’s actions so many years ago.

Nobody is going to confirm for now what exactly it is that we saw, but author Diana Gabaldon has confirmed to Parade that “no part of the ending is from the books, save that Frances’s mother’s name was Faith.” The locket is a part of the books, but not in the way in which it was presented on-screen.

Gabaldon does note to the publication that some parts of the reveal may be at least attributed to her:

“They actually did get the (general) idea from me, though … When chatting with [showrunner] Matt [Roberts] about All Things plot wise, I mentioned that if I had written a second graphic novel (I didn’t, for assorted reasons), I would have shown what actually happened after Faith’s presumed death at the Hopital des Anges, and how/why Master Raymond resuscitated and nurtured the baby secretly, but wasn’t able to come back with her before Claire and Jamie left France. So, they liked that idea and ran with it.”

So in a way, a lot of what you are seeing her on the show is a version of what could have been within the larger book universe. We know that Outlander the show has changed a number of things from Diana’s original vision, so it remains to be seen how the series shifts and morphs things with Faith’s history now. We’ll say that personally, we don’t need for the baby to have survived; yet, it is understandable why Claire, who has endured great trauma over the loss of this daughter, would want to believe it to be true on some level.

