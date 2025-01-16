Outlander season 8 premiere date hopes on Starz

Following the big Outlander season 7 finale that is airing on Starz in a few hours, why not discuss season 8 further?

If there is one word to describe what lies ahead here, it is simply this: Bittersweet. This is a series that has been a part of our lives for a really long time and yet, all good things must end. We’re just grateful that we are getting this season given that originally, it seemed as though season 7 was going to be the last one.

Now as we do look more and more towards the future, it feels clear that we got both good news and bad. The good news for now is that the eighth season has already finished production, which means that once the editing is done, it can air almost whenever the network wants. However, that does not mean that it is going to be back anytime soon. Starz may opt to air the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood first given that this show is also done production.

For us personally, we do tend to think that season 8 will likely not arrive until 2026. If it comes earlier than that, consider it a blessing. We just come into this with a certain amount of gratitude that there is a prequel, and there could also still be spin-offs down the road. This is one of those franchises that Starz would likely want to keep going so long as it is profitable; it is also one of the reasons why we’ve had a chance to see so many different Power spin-offs. This is the way in which the world of television is working these days, especially when it is hard to promote new series and get the word out.

