Outlander season 8 spoilers: An epic Sophie Skelton tease

As so many people out there may be aware, Outlander season 8 is going to be final one over on Starz. Does this mean emotional times are ahead?

Well, let’s just put it this way: It would honestly be shocking in the event the final season of the series was not emotional. There are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up and even beyond that, the fact that the show is ending in general could generate a few tears. We are ready for a story that is going to be full of a number of pretty darn difficult moments, and we honestly just have to be prepared for them in general.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV updates right now!

Now, why not hear from someone who has gone through the experience of shooting the series already? In a chat with Town & Country, here is what Sophie Skelton (Brianna) had to say about shooting the last batch of episodes:

“The final season is going to blow people’s minds a little bit … The fans have been put through the wringer coming into the second half of this season—we’ve really played with the emotional heartstrings. But I feel like the end of the season is just a bit more of a nice sigh of relief, maybe a little bit more peaceful. But then season 8 we’re just going to mess you up again emotionally. I think it’s a really big and a really magnificent season. I’m excited for the fans to get to see it.”

Now, we do tend to think the season 7 finale will set the stage for it somehow — even though this was originally thought to be the final season, we do tend to think that the producers have arranged things now in a way where there is something more to be excited about.

Related – See even more discussion now about Outlander season 7 leading up to the end of the show

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8 when it arrives on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







