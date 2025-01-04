Outlander season 7 episode 16 return date: Why the wait?

If you have not heard the news already, you are going to be waiting a little while longer to see the arrival of Outlander season 7 episode 16. How long are we talking?

Well, remember that the plan for now is for Starz to bring this episode back on Friday, January 16, which may make things all the more painful when you think about the crazy-big cliffhanger that the show left off on. We are still left wondering whether or not Claire is going to survive — while we may be hopeful that she’s going to be okay, the show and the book are not the same. Even if she survives, there is a chance that another twist or turn still inevitably comes up.

As frustrating as a hiatus may be, the reality here is that Outlander season 7 is not doing anything that is altogether unusual here. This is something that we have seen Starz do with a number of other shows. The delay is not for production reasons, as filming for this season wrapped a really long time ago.

If there is a larger theory we’ve got as to what is going on here, we honestly think that the end of this season is tied more directly to what is happening when it comes to another upcoming show in The Couple Next Door. Insofar as we can tell here, the powers that be are simply doing whatever they can in order to get viewership on the new show, especially since Sam Heughan is a part of the cast.

While waiting the other week stinks, the hardest part for us is what is going to happen on the other side of this finale! Just remember that Outlander season 8 is likely some time away…

