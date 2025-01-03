Outlander season 7 episode 16 return date: The epic finale

Following what you see tonight on Starz, do you want to get the full Outlander season 7 episode 16 return date? What about more news on what is ahead?

Well, the most important thing to note here is that despite the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series airing over the course of the holidays, it will be taking a break next week. Oddly (and quite sadly), you will not see an installment on January 10. Starz occasionally does do these one-week breaks for some of their shows and with this one, we tend to think it is also intended to bring this show closer to the premiere of The Couple Next Door. The network is clearly banking on the idea that viewers will watch both shows because of Heughan’s presence.

Now, what is Outlander bringing to the table for the season 7 finale on January 17? If you have not heard as of yet, the title for this installment is “A Hundred Thousand Angels.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s to come:

Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he’s learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane.

Will there be closure at the end of this finale? There might be some, especially since it was initially thought that season 7 could be the final one. However, there are going to be more stories to tell on the other side and we’re hoping that this will allow us to be left with a few different questions. This show may have a different ending than the Diana Gabaldon books, so that is something that you should be thinking about … even if it is not front and center in your mind as of yet.

