Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan talks emotional experience

No matter when we actually get a chance to see Outlander season 8 on Starz, one thing is clear: There will be tears. Without even mentioning the Diana Gabaldon books, the show itself has been a staple for so many years. It helped to elevate this era of programming on Starz, and that is likely one of the reasons why there is a prequel coming as well.

Even though there are still two episodes still to air for season 7, the eighth and final season has already wrapped filming. That doesn’t mean that it will air anytime soon, though, as the network has a tendency to stretch things out and they may not be too eager to say goodbye to the present-day story.

What we can at least continue to share are further stories from those who had the experience filming on the series. Speaking per Collider, here is some of what Sam Heughan had to say:

The last day [filming] was emotional, but so were the weeks, even months, beforehand. Sometimes there were things happening or emotions where I’d be like, “Where is this coming from? What is this?” And you’d realize, “Oh, my God, it’s because we’re doing the last season.” There were days like when we did the last final read-through where I was crying, but then the next day, I’d be good with it. You make your peace. And then, we kept getting reminded, throughout the show. There would be these moments where you were like, “Oh, this might be the last time that I work with this person, or the last time we see this location.” There were multiple goodbyes. It was so draining. It was so tiring because you were constantly feeling like you were on this roller coaster of emotions. I can’t even imagine what it feels like for the fans. But there is still so much to look forward to. We haven’t finished just yet.

In some ways, the waiting is also what makes it hard, knowing that the end is almost there. Of course the cast and crew will likely remain close, but the sets were the home base. It was something you can count on, and it is certainly not something we want to be missing whenever the show does wrap.

