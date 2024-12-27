Outlander season 7 episode 15 promo: The price of freedom

As so many of you out there are likely aware at this point, Outlander season 7 episode 15 is the penultimate story of the season. By virtue of that alone, it is easy to say that we are looking at a world with amplified stakes.

So, what is at the center of all of this? Well, let’s just put that in pretty simple terms since we are talking about a key battle within the American Revolution, one that is going to cause a lot of the characters to think about their future in real-time. Take Claire, for example, as she works to take care of the sick and the injured, while at the same time watching her husband go off to the battlefield. He is confident that he will make it through, but even with Claire’s ability to time-travel, she knows that nothing here is guaranteed.

Just based on the promo alone for what lies ahead, Jamie and Claire know that the price of freedom is pretty darn steep, and what they end up doing to achieve it could take a great deal of time and effort for them to see the result.

As for what else is coming up in this episode, let’s just say that Brianna and Roger both will be facing some grave revelations and with that in mind, the finale could contain plenty of surprises — at least to those who are not familiar with the Diana Gabaldon adaptation. We may know that a season 8 is coming on the other side, but that does not mean that the show is going to just save all the good stuff for that. You will have a chance to see plenty in advance.

