Outlander season 7 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale

There is a good chance that we do not even need to tell you this, but Outlander season 7 episode 15 is pretty important. After all, remember that there are only two episodes left this season! The finale is coming on January 17 after a brief hiatus the week prior, but let’s focus here in particular on January 3.

First and foremost, we do tend to think it is worth noting that the title for this installment is “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood,” which is as big of an Easter egg to the Diana Gabaldon source material as you are ever going to find. It is also another reminder that we are getting ever closer to the end, as season 8 is going to be the final one. (At one point, that was meant to be season 7, so we’re just excited for more or less whatever we get at this point.)

Want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full season 7 episode 14 synopsis:

Claire is in danger as the American Revolution reaches the pivotal Battle of Monmouth. Lord John Grey and Ian race to save William. Brianna makes an important decision.

Ultimately, this is clearly one of those installments where there a lot of different things happening at the same time. The Battle of Monmouth is going to be important when it comes to the scale of history and the Revolutionary War. However, at the same time the William mission is critical for what we’ve seen from him this season. His entire story has been rather tumultuous and by virtue of that, we are really looking for some sort of proper closure here.

