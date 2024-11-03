Outlander season 8: Richard Rankin on show ending

What is so interesting about the current state of Outlander at Starz is ultimately quite simple. There are still eight episodes to go in season 7 but at the same time, it’s also easy to look more and more towards season 8. After all, filming for the final season has already concluded, and we hope to see it either in late 2025 or at some point in 2026. A lot of the timing here could just be tied to what happens with the Blood of My Blood prequel series, which is also waiting on the shelf.

For now, we just think that there is some room to reflect on what the show meant to a lot of the people who were a part of it for so long, and that of course includes Richard Rankin. He and Sophie Skelton joined the series at the end of season 2, and they have been an integral part of it ever since.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Rankin himself had to say about saying goodbye to the show while also promoting Rebus:

It was such a big part of our lives for up to a decade. It has always been this constant. We don’t really question it until it’s gone. Now that it is gone, it feels missing in a weird way. I think it feels strange. It’s like part of you isn’t there anymore. I don’t think it has sunk in yet for many of us because we’ve always had to go back to it. Now it’s not going to be there again. It leaves a void I’m sure we’ll feel. It leaves the potential for other things. Without sounding cliche, it really does lead to a new chapter for me. We film that show for nine or 10 months out of the year. Sometimes the whole year. That has happened. That leaves you with little time to do other things. Maybe six or five-episode miniseries or theater work, but you are primarily engaged in that show. There is not the prospect of going out and doing another big show.

We will see if Richard does end up landing more big shows in the months ahead, but we have similar curiosities for the bulk of the cast. After doing this gig for so long, we would not blame anyone for wanting to try different things without getting locked into a show.

