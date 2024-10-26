Outlander season 7 part 2 spoilers: See a new Roger, Buck scene!

We know that Starz has made us wait forever to see Outlander season 7 part 2, but can we rejoice in the fact that the wait is almost over? There are episodes set to arrive here sooner rather than later, and there is a lot of exciting stuff that could come along the way!

Take, for starters, the idea that Roger and Buck may be starring in their own version of a buddy-comedy through at least the next few episodes. They’ve made their own journey through the stones and while there is a lot of humor to be found here, we know that they have a serious purpose: The hunt for Jemmy. This is going to be a pretty challenging story for Richard Rankin and Diarmaid Murtagh’s characters, but it does speak significantly to the epic size and scale of this show.

So what happens shortly after going through the stones? Well, if you head over to this link, you can see a preview that is really about this very question! Buck is still growing accustomed to this sort of travel, and witnessing that will be a certain part of the fun.

There are so many things that we want for Roger through the next part of this story — obviously, one huge component is the search for Jemmy, but there is also a potential reunion between him and Brianna we 100% want to see. Of course, it would be wonderful if the entire Fraser family was back together again, as well, but that feels like one of those stories to think about as we look further and further down the road. After all, isn’t it far too early at this point to speculate on what is going to happen?

There are still eight episodes left this season, and that does leave open the chance of the story dramatically shifting / evolving. That is without even getting into a season 8.

