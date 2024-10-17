Outlander season 7 part 2 trailer: Claire, Jamie, & devastation

Coming out of New York Comic-Con today, let’s just that we are more than excited to see Outlander season 7 part 2 arrive on Starz.

So what is the story going to be moving forward on the show? Well, let’s just say that for at least a good part of the story, a homecoming will be front and center. Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are now back in Scotland, but let’s just say that nothing is going according to plan. Also, something may end up calling Claire away and in due time, there is a fear that separation could turn into tragedy.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer as revealed at New York Comic-Con, and it is one that also gives you a good sense of what lies ahead for a lot of different characters. Of course, they want to make you think that Jamie is about to meet some sort of devastating outcome and yet, there may not be all that great a reason to worry about that right now. Just remember for a moment here that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were both working on the eighth and final season, which recently wrapped up production.

(Of course, it is still hard to type out those words, but it does not take away the reality of this situation.)

If you do want to get a few more details now on what all is coming up, take a look at the official synopsis for the second part of the season:

Coming off the first half of Outlander Season 7, we find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home.

Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

