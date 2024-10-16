Outlander season 7 episode 9 video: Jamie’s journey

Next month Outlander season 7 episode 9 is going to finally arrive on Starz — so what are you going to expect to see? Will the long wait be worthwhile?

Well, we know already entering the next chapter of the series that Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are going to be back in Scotland, which does mark a significant chance for all of them to revisit their past in certain ways. There could be parts of this that are joyous and nostalgic, but there are also some parts of it that are difficult to face. Some of that, at least for Jamie, is going to be tied to the history that he has with Laoghaire.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview in which Sam Heughan’s character indicates to Claire that he “needs” to see Laoghaire — it is not something he wants to do by any means, but it seems that he is on a mission to tie up some loose ends from the past. Obviously, there is a great deal that he is considering upon a return to his homeland. Before reuniting with Claire, a great deal of his life had changed radically — and then, it all changed radically again. There are things that he feels like he may need to do, and it may take some time in order for all of this to eventually be figured out. (Fans of the books may be all the more pleased with this sneak preview.)

Of course, we also do not expect that the Frasers’ time in Scotland is going to last the remainder of the series. The Revolutionary War is still ongoing, and we do think that at some point, our characters will be integrated into that once more.

