The Irrational season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Ghost Ship,’ Alec’s dad

The Irrational season 2 episode 11 is going to air on NBC a week from Tuesday — so what can we say about it now?

Well, based on the information that we have seen so far, let’s just say that “Ghost Ship” may be the most promising installment of the season, and for a multitude of reasons. For starters, you have a chance to see a particularly eerie case that Alec and Marissa are going to force to tackle — and it is also one that is going to bring him home and cause him to think a lot about his past. If you did not know, Ron Canada is going to be appearing as Alec’s father this season, and this episode should be where he makes his debut.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

Alec and Marisa investigate a mysterious ghost ship that has washed up on the shores of his hometown; this forces him to revisit his past and spend time with his father with whom he has a fraught and complicated relationship.

Is this relationship one that is going to be resolved within a single hour of television? Let’s just say that from the outside looking in, the odds of that feel pretty darn low. Yet, there are certainly opportunities here for progress and if you are these two characters, we do tend to think that this is one of those things that is more important perhaps than almost anything else. There are certainly plenty of episodes to come this season after this one, so the door could very-much still be open.

