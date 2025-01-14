The Irrational season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Now You Don’t’

What lies ahead on The Irrational season 2 episode 10 when it arrives on NBC next week? Well, the title here is “Now You Don’t,” and it appears as though a huge chunk of the narrative could be primarily around one thing: Magic.

By virtue of that, here is where we are going to go out on a limb (sort of) and say that this could be our favorite mystery of the season. Not only is it a great basis for a case-of-the-week story, but it should also prove to be a great opportunity for Alec and Rose to spend time together. If you are watching for this romance on some level, there is so much to be excited about!

Without further ado now, let’s just set the table further, and courtesy of the full The Irrational season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/21/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Alec brings Rose on a date to a magic club he frequents where a friend is the headliner. The evening turns deadly when an audience volunteer is inexplicably killed on stage, and seemingly by magic. TV-14

Is everything exactly what it seems here? Most likely, the answer here is a pretty clear no. However, finding out the truth is a part of fun! One of the things that excites us about this story already is how on paper, it feels like it could have a lot in common with a classic Scooby-Doo caper, one where you are trying to unmask what really happened while also being partially confused every step of the way.

If The Irrational pulls off a really entertaining case in this episode, we honestly don’t care if there is any sort of development on some long-term arcs. After all, isn’t being entertained at times more than enough to come out of it satisfied?

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Irrational season 2 episode 10 on NBC?

