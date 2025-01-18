Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3 video: Trixie’s new fight

As you await the arrival of Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3 on BBC One tomorrow, why not take a larger look at what is to come?

Well, at the center of the series at this point, we know that Nonnatus House is going to continue to face opposition, in particular from a local health authority that does not appreciate the influence of religious sisters on the place. This is an issue in some ways pertaining to the unique way that the house may be doing things in an increasingly-modern time, and that of course becomes a cause of great tension.

If you head over to this link now, you can see Helen George and other Call the Midwife cast members do their best to discuss this story, including how Trixie is going to go to bat for this institution. We do think that a part of what makes a long-running show like this so fascinating is that they can tackle stories like this because of how much time has passed. It is going to be progressively harder for a place like Nonnatus House to eventually exist, so how do some of these characters contend with that? This is a series that is known for its emotional stories, but what we are looking at here is something that is ultimately emotional in a pretty different way. We will have a chance to see what this looks like here, but also the rest of the season.

As for Trixie, we are mostly just happy for now that she still has some stories to tell within the world of Poplar given what has happened with Matthew. We do not know what the long-term future is here, but are excited to see it play out every step of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

