Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3: A big Fred story ahead?

In just a matter of two short days you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3 arrive. With that, who will be in the spotlight?

Well, the first thing that we should really do at this point is quite simple: Note that if you are a fan of Fred, this story will bring a ton of great stuff to the table. There is a really good story being put together here that is about getting older, and also what that can mean when you start to realize that some of your friends are not doing altogether great.

If you head over to the official Call the Midwife Twitter page now, you can see a video where Cliff Parisi (who plays Fred) discusses this storyline. Within it, he is going to discover that an old friend is struggling and within that, he will do what he can to help. Fred has been a part of this larger Poplar community for as long as he can remember, and this story will tap more into that and offer a great perspective on the place over the course of the past several generations.

Of course, Fred is not going to be the only major character who gets some time in the spotlight here; this show always tries its best to be fairly panoramic, and we have a hard time thinking that we are about to see anything different play out here. Perhaps the most intriguing plot right now is what is going to happen in regards to Cyril, who seems to be off to have a really important conversation with Lucille. We will wait and see if any of that turns out to be on-screen…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

