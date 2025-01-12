Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3: How will Trixie help?

Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3 is set to arrive on BBC One next week — so what stands out the most at present?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that Heidi Thomas continues to find some unique ways to utilize Helen George as Trixie within these episodes, which is super-important given that at one point, it was not clear if she was going to be a major part of this season or not. Luckily, she has figured out a way to do that! We’ve seen a pretty significant evolution of her character, basically to the point where she is now more capable of taking on leadership roles.

As for how such a role will be important for her moving forward, let’s just say it has a lot to do with Sister Julienne.

Below, you can see that full Call the Midwife season 14 episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about what more is coming:

Rosalind oversees the care of first-time mum Norma and husband Don after she delivers their baby and immediately realizes that all is not right. Joyce is assigned to the district round and meets Alf, who was recently discharged from hospital after a prostate procedure. Living in the same block of flats is single mum Nerys, and Joyce discovers that Nerys is leaving her children home alone when she goes to work. Elsewhere, Sister Julienne calls on Trixie’s managerial skills when she is summoned to a meeting with Dr Threapwood to discuss the renewal of their contract with the council.

Given that we are only a quarter of the way through the season right now, it feels fair to note that just about every storyline here is poised to evolve in some big ways. Our advice? Well, it’s just important to be pretty darn prepared.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

