Outlander season 8: EP promises answers on Faith reveal

We’re sure that a number of people out there are still recovering from the Outlander season 7 finale, especially when it comes to Faith.

After all, what’s going on here? Jamie and Claire’s first daughter seemingly died stillborn and yet, in the closing minutes of episode 16, mounting evidence suggested that she went on to live for quite a long time. The entirety of this idea was confounding, especially since it is so hard to chart why Master Raymond and others would never do anything to tell the Frasers that their daughter is still out there. We don’t think Claire’s speculation is just her grasping at straws, as there is tangible evidence on the show as to why she believes what she does. Yet, at the same time, that does not make any of it necessarily real.

Speaking about how this twist came about in a chat to TVLine, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts indicated how it all came together, but also how that there would be more information coming in season 8:

There’s a blurb in Book 9 that gave us the idea of, ‘Hey, what if?’ And we ran with it. You’ll get the answers in Season 8. Obviously it’s a cliffhanger, but hopefully we tie it up in a bow with the answers and the explanations and what happens and the ramifications of all that on Jamie and Claire.

Of course, we know that there are significant elements of this twist that are not from the books and because of that, we have a hard time thinking that Outlander is going to suddenly make such a radical twist from the source material. Yet, we understand that given all the near-impossible reunions that have been on this show over the years, it more than makes sense why Claire would at least consider the possibility that Faith lived long enough to have her own children in Frances and Jane.

What do you think we are going to learn about this Faith twist early on with Outlander season 8?

