Is Landman new tonight on Paramount+? Season 2 hopes

Is Landman new tonight on Paramount+? We totally understand that there are a lot of people out there who want more of the show. It proved to be an enormous hit almost immediately, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan did his best to prove yet again that nobody on his shows is ever safe.

(We are saying this, of course, still reeling from the fact that the show actually killed off Jon Hamm’s character of Monty.)

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the bad news: There is no new episode of Landman tonight, and there is not going to be one in the immediate future. Last night’s episode was the season 1 finale and strangely, there is still no official word on a renewal. It feels like a formality than anything else, given the show’s performance and the star power that Billy Bob Thornton brings to the table.

When could a second season premiere?

Provided that Paramount+ gives it the green light in the relatively near future, that would set the stage for us to see the show back as early as this fall. We’ve noted this a few times over the years, but one of the things in general that is good about Sheridan’s shows is that they move at a pretty rapid pace — they only take a handful of months in order to film and then after that, they can be pieced together and edited in a relatively short amount of time after.

Also, remember that there are a ton of streaming shows out there that are off the air for almost two years or longer between seasons. Landman coming back sooner would give it a rather huge advantage, and 100% we tend to think that Paramount would want that.

What do you want to see on Landman season 2, of course assuming that it happens?

