Landman season 2 renewal: Why the wait at Paramount+?

It has now been a little over five days since the Landman season 1 finale streamed on Paramount+ and as a result of that, it makes sense to be anxious. Is there any news on season 2 coming at some point before the end of the month?

If you have followed a lot of the recent stories about the Billy Bob Thornton series, then you should know already that filming could in theory be starting up soon. Behind the scenes, we also would not be surprised if some of the story is already put together. Scripts can be prepared for an official renewal and we certainly think that it could be the case here.

Given that the first season of Landman was so extraordinarily successful, it does obviously make sense for Paramount+ to just give the renewal a green light already. Why haven’t they?

Well, if there is one answer we can give at present, it is that they may just be waiting here until they can include all sorts of colossal streaming numbers in a press release — they will want to paint the series’ success with the broadest brush possible and at the end of the day, why wouldn’t they want to do that? It is all about crafting the right language around the renewal and then also delivering it at the time they can generate the most buzz.

After all, with Yellowstone in its current form over, we tend to think that Paramount and Taylor Sheridan both are well-aware that they need the next big thing. The wait for a renewal here is more about timing and language than it is any level of concern over the future.

Do you think that there will be more news on a Landman season 2 renewal in the next few weeks?

