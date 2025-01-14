Landman season 2 spoilers: Star on Andy Garcia questions

Heading into a Landman season 2 at Paramount+ at some point down the line, there is clearly so much to think about! Tommy Norris may be alive, but so much of the world around him is different. Remember that he is now in a spot where he has more power at M-Tex after Monty’s death. Meanwhile, he may actually be in league with the cartel following the debut of Andy Garcia’s character, someone who may actually be a higher-up in this world.

In general, it does feel like there is so much that the show has set up now for the future and yet — there may still be room for surprises. How Tommy handles much of this could very-well be the fun of the show.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a new post-finale interview, Billy Bob Thornton noted what intrigues him at present when it comes to the next potential chapter of this story:

I would certainly hope that the family dynamic continues and deepens. I would also hope that we explore the weird position that Tommy is in with Andy’s character. Is he going home at night feeling guilty and wondering, “Am I in cahoots with criminals? I guess I am.” How is this going to work out? Tommy isn’t dealing with henchmen anymore. He knew how to deal with them. But now he’s got a smart guy on the opposite side of the law who is his equal. We’re in a chess match, and I hope that’s explored.

Garcia’s presence moving forward should allow for some new dynamics and ideas to be explored and if you are co-creator Taylor Sheridan, you most likely love that. It allows for the potential for season 2 to look and feel different from season 1, and we would estimate that the last thing you’d want is for one chapter of the story to look different from the rest.

