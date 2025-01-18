Chicago PD season 12 episode 11 spoilers: How crossover ends

If you have not heard yet, Wednesday, January 29 is going to bring you a crossover with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD. It has been an extremely long time since we had a three-part event like this, so you have to hope that it will prove worthwhile. We tend to think that the producers of all three shows have cooked up an idea here that is explosive and will bring characters together in a way that they have not been before.

So what can we at least say at this point? Well, and as has been the case in some past crossovers, Chicago PD will be the last show on the night. This means that this will offer up some closure, and hopefully bring you a few more surprises along the way.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 11 synopsis, one that indicates just how intense things are going to be:

With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, first responders race against the clock to reach the trapped victims, while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus.

So basically, this crossover is going to bring you a mystery regarding the assailants, while at the same time a story itself that could be fairly claustrophobic. At least some people from Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are still going to be around here in theory, even though the synopsis does not name them. We tend to think it is purposeful how vague this is, even more so than the first two parts! NBC and the producers both want to ensure that there are a lot of different surprises.

