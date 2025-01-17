Chicago Med season 10 episode 11: Early crossover intel!

As many of you may know at this point, Chicago Med is joining forces with both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD for a three-part crossover soon! The plan is for it to air on January 29, but you do not have to wait before seeing any further scoop!

The first thing that we will go ahead and note here is rather simple, as there is actually going to be a small change in time for the episode! The Med part of the crossover is actually coming in between the Fire and PD parts of it, with the reason for that being tied to the story. The producers are just shifting things around a little bit so that it will all make logical sense, and of course we 100% get that. The firefighter drama will be at the scene of a massive incident and from there, the hospital can get more involved.

So what characters from the other shows are going to be coming over to Chicago Med for this episode? Just check out the season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

Following the subway tunnel collapse, Ruzek and Kidd treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender; Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation; Lenox feels the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she fights to save one of their own.

Just from reading that alone, we are well-aware that a major character is going to be in danger during this crossover — just in case you needed another reason to be excited and/or nervous. Note that there may also be more characters from the rest of the universe in this episode, but this is all that NBC is willing to give away for at least the time being.

