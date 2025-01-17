Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11: How crossover begins

For those who have not heard as of yet, January 29 is going to be the long-awaited crossover with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD. There is also going to be a slight change-up here when it comes to the schedule. You are going to be also seeing at least a small change when it comes to timeslots. Fire is going to be the show that kicks things off, and it is going to transfer over to then Med and finally PD.

Now, how are these casts going to mesh together? A lot of it will be tied, of course, to whatever works the most for the story. For a lot of characters in the franchise, this is actually going to be their first crossover — remember that there are a lot of people out there who have never done an event like this before, as the last one was before the global health crisis of 2020.

Below, you can see the Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11 synopsis — the title for the event is “In the Trenches,” and of course it makes sense that there will be a certain measure of danger all over the place:

Chicago’s first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building; Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on site.

How Dr. Frost ends up working with a lot of these characters could be fun to see for a lot of different reasons, mostly because this is someone who has yet to establish some of these relationships.

