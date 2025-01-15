Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/15/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Well, there is a lot that we can say here, plus also about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

First and foremost, though, let’s state the following: Originally, the plan was for there to be new episodes of all three of these series tonight. However, things have since changed, as the network has opted to push things back and air these stories on January 22. If you have not heard already, the plan remains for the three-part crossover event to still come your way on January 29.

Now that we’ve stated that, why not also lay the groundwork for what else is coming? If you want to get some more details on these particular episodes, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 10, “Broken Hearts” – 01/22/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An army of surgeons prepare to separate conjoined twins. Hannah reconnects with someone from her past. Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10, “Chaos Theory” – 01/22/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team responds to a crisis at a community center. Severide is forced to investigate one of his own Squad members. Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 10, “Zoe” – 01/22/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl.

Which one of these episodes stands out the most to us?

Well, we would say that we’re most curious about what could be happening regarding Severide and Cruz, largely because there is a story here that was first set up all the way back in season 1. We never thought we’d get a chance to explore things this deeply and yet, here we are.

