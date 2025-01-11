Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: When is Chapman returning?

For everyone out there who is excited to see more of Chicago PD season 12, let’s just give you another reason to be — the return of Chapman.

What makes this character so fascinating at this point is that she brings something to the table that we have not seen all that much over the years: Someone with a legitimate romantic interest in Hank Vought. There is an inherent fascinating that comes with this, largely because it is so different from what we have seen over the years. We are used to watching people who bristle at him or are intimidated to a certain degree.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

So while we are going to be seeing Chapman back, the truth here is that you will still be waiting for a certain measure of time to see it happen. Speaking to TV Fanatic, showrunner Gwen Sigan indicates that you are going to be seeing the character back around episode 15. Meanwhile, she also had the following to say on it:

“We will pick that story right back up, see what the time apart has done, and get back into their relationship.”

In general, it is our hope that we’re going to see Voight eventually find some happiness, but the biggest challenge here is that we are not altogether sure that someone like him can be happy. There are some significant struggles that are likely going to be thrown at him and we have to wait and see what transpires as a result of that.

Of course, we do at least know that there is some guaranteed romance coming before this season is over. Just remember that the Burgess – Ruzek wedding is ahead!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD, including what more is going to be coming

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we head into Chicago PD season 12 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







