The Way Home season 3 episode 4 spoilers: All the love stories

Are you curious already to learn a little bit more about The Way Home season 3 episode 4? Well, if you love romance, this one could be up your alley!

First and foremost, let’s just note here that the title for this hour is “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song” — doesn’t that make sense for SO many reasons? This show has always had love stories as a major tenet (alongside family and time travel), and we certainly know that music is a common thread with multiple characters. We are certain to see storylines in multiple time periods now, so be prepared for that already.

To get a few more details now as to what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full The Way Home season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

Romance is top of mind as Alice, Kat and Del reflect on love in their past, present and future; Jacob struggles with his memories.

Given that we are almost a third of the way into the season at this point, we do think that the central themes of the season is going to become a little bit more clear. One of them has to be secrets, largely because there is a clear dissonance between the truth of the 1970’s and also what Del actually experienced way back when. Yet, there is also something to be said for the reasoning behind said secrets. We hardly think that Del was doing anything malicious in keeping information to herself — this is not the sort of show that happens! As much as the producers here may love time-travel and their fantastical elements, this is still a Hallmark Channel series at the end of the day.

