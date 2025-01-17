Silo season 3 spoilers: Are more Silo 17 answers coming?

For those out there who were curious as to whether or not Silo 17 was going to be left in the dark after the season 2 finale, we now have an answer. The world of this show just keeps expanding and the more we hear about it, the clearer it becomes that the producers are not altogether interested now in pulling back the curtain at all.

Speaking to Time following the events of the season 2 finale on Apple TV+, showrunner Graham Yost noted that “in Season 3, we’ll find out what happened to Silo 17 … By the end of Season 3, you’ll know what happened to the people who went outside of 17, and the why and how of all of that. That’s a big thing that will get solved—and how the whole thing began.” It is nice to have a marginal guarantee of answers at this point, especially since we know already at this point that season 3 is going to be the final one.

Yost also explains in the interview that he wants to stay fairly in line with what we got from the Hugh Howey source material, where there are really a series of reveals that come out more and more over time:

“One of the things I loved about the books … Is that Hugh [Howey] paced out the revealing of the answers to the mysteries, and we’re trying to keep to that too.”

Basically, what this means is that there is going to be information sprinkled through a lot of the upcoming episodes. We are in a pretty unique spot with this show right now just because we already have a good sense of the bigger picture. We know that a season 4 is coming after season 3, but it will also be the final season.

