Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Would Danielle Savre appear?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is currently schedule to return in March. Because of that, we are still facing a lot wait! That leads to plenty of questions about the future, whether it be specific stories or who could appear.

With all of this in mind, why not talk a little more about Danielle Savre a.k.a. Maya Bishop? She is one of many former Station 19 cast members who could theoretically come back at some point, especially since she has close ties to so many people at the hospital already! Heck, she worked at the firehouse with Ben Warren for so many years, and that is without even getting into her relationship with Carina.

Of course, not too much is confirmed on this particular subject as of yet, but we can at least go ahead and say this — Savre is open to returning! In a new interview with Screen Rant promoting her arc on Found, here is at least some of what the actress had to say:

Never will I close the book on Maya Bishop or Station 19. She meant so much to me that I will gladly say yes to Grey’s Anatomy if they ever want a little snippet of Maya Bishop. We were just cracking jokes the other day, like, “What if she just pulls up in the ambulance to drop off a patient?” I was like, “I would happily show up for one word, one scene, or just literally a background walk on Grey’s Anatomy, if that meant getting to revive Maya for the world, for that entire universe.”

We do recognize that Maya’s story did get proper closure on the spin-off’s series finale, so such an appearance would be mostly based on nostalgia. However, at the same time we’ve seen this do a lot of things for the sake of nostalgia in the past. Why not do that all over again here?

Is there anyone you want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21?

