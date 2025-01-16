The Wheel of Time season 3 spoilers: See five new additions!

Even though The Wheel of Time season 3 filming has been done for a rather long time, we are still nonetheless hearing about new additions! Just go ahead and attribute this mostly to the series having a pretty tight-knit set, one where they are able to keep a lot of story details under wraps for a considerably long period of time.

Now, let’s just go ahead and share five new performers who are going to have a major part to play in the next part of the fantasy epic. All of this information comes courtesy of Deadline.

Isabella Bucceri – Be prepared to see the performer in the role of Faile Bashere, described as “a Saldaean ‘Hunter of the Horn,’ whose efforts to locate a treasured relic have led her to The Two Rivers.”

Nukâka Coster-Waldau – Here, you are going to see her play “eldest Wise One, Bair, the most respected member of the Taardad Aiel. Her authority and wisdom are held in higher regard even than that of the Clan Chief. Along with being able to channel the One Power, she has access to an even more mystical ability.” (For those wondering, she is married to Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.)

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir – The former The Lazarus Project performer is “Melaine, a Wise One of the Taardad Aiel. Despite not being able to channel, she is able to access a more mystical power.”

Björn Landberg – Here you have Rhuarc, “the well-respected Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel. Having passed the trial of Rhuidean to become Chief, he is one of the few Aiel who knows what lies within the fog, though he is forbidden to speak of it.”

Synnøve Macody Lund – Finally, you have here Lund playing “Melhindra, a Malkieri survivor who was taken in and raised by the Taardad Aiel.”

For those who have not heard, The Wheel of Time season 3 is going to be coming to Prime Video on March 13 — we hope to have other information on it soon!

