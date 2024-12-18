The Wheel of Time season 3 casts Dune: Prophecy actress

While we wait for the Dune: Prophecy finale to arrive on HBO this weekend, there is news to share about Olivia Williams and The Wheel of Time! Clearly, the actress has more great stuff ahead beyond just playing Tula in the sci-fi adaptation; she is heading over to the Prime Video fantasy as well. (Technically, we are aware that season 3 wrapped filming some time ago, but you catch our drift.)

So who is Williams going to be playing on the show? Here is what we know for now. According to a new report from TVLine, the actress is taking on Morgase Trakand, the Queen of Andor — one “who did not inherit her throne. Rather, when the succession was left without an heir, she waged a brutal war against a half-dozen noble rivals, and thanks to her political savvy and utter ruthlessness, she won. She has sworn ever since to shield her daughter and heir, Elayne (Ceara Coveney), from ever having to endure what she did.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV updates!

Ultimately, it feels like this is one of those roles that is going to come with a great deal of potential to shift and evolve over time, mostly because we know that The Wheel of Time is the sort of series that prides itself on being unpredictable here and there. The third season is going to be epic in scope and while we do not know if a season 4 is going to happen or not as of yet, we do feel reasonably hopeful that what you are going to see will deliver the goods and continue to show both a struggle and a visual spectacle all at once.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope time passes by quickly until season 3…

Related – See the full premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 3 now, including more intel all about what lies ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







