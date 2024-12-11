The Wheel of Time season 3 spoilers: Meet Elaida!

We recently had a chance to get an official premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 3 over at Prime Video — now, why not share some casting news!

According to a report from TVLine, the part of Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan (a familiar person from the Robert Jordan source material) will be played by The Penguin / The Expanse actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. Per the official character description, Elaida is “a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling. She has a deep history with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo), and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower.”

Will this casting further flesh out the world? Absolutely, and it also adds more gravitas, especially when it comes to someone who already has experience in this sort of genre television.

Our hope here, of course, is that this casting actually just gets the ball rolling for a number of other reveals over the course of the next several weeks. Just remember for a moment here that The Wheel of Time does not have a season 4 renewal yet and at present, we very-much do consider it to be a bubble show. It is big and expensive to make, and with the cost of a lot of major TV series rapidly rising, we recognizing that there could be cuts here and there.

What we’re trying to say here is actually quite simple — what better time is there than the holidays to get people more invested into a show like this? The more people there are who check something like this out, the better off it will be.

