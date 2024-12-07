The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date, teaser, and details!

If you are eager to get into The Wheel of Time season 3 at Prime Video, we are thrilled to finally have something more to share!

Today at a convention in Brazil, Amazon / Prime Video officially confirmed that on Thursday, March 13, you will see the next part of the fantasy epic arrive. You can see a first-look teaser here, one that is bringing you romance, danger, and the realization that failure is 100% not an option. Just from the size and scale of this preview alone, you get a good reminder of why this show takes so long to come out!

Now if you do want to learn a little more in regards to overall story details, we have those for you below:

After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season Two, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.

Is this the final chapter of the story?

At this point, we more than understand if you are wondering this question. No renewal has been announced as of yet and in the past, this show has gotten some pretty far in advance. For now, we would just say to consider this a reminder that if you want more of The Wheel of Time, you will need to show up in big numbers before the launch. Encourage others to check it out!

What do you most want to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 3 when it officially arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







